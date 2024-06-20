Italy Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Game Analysis

Italy are still in pole position to qualify from Group C at Euro 2024 but need to find a result against Croatia to make sure they will play knockout football.

If there’s a so-called group of death, perhaps this one is the one. Italy is the defending European champion; Spain currently holds the UEFA Nations League, while Croatia finished third at the most recent World Cup finals. Albania is undoubtedly the underdog and will hope not to be the whipping boys. Italy has turned a corner since recent struggles and will fancy itself to progress even if that means finishing runners-up. Spain will be a slight favourite, and Croatia can go deep into the championship. Group B will be required viewing. Will Italy make it out, or will it be a tournament of disappointment for the Azzurri?

Group B – Matchweek One

This will be the fifth encounter since Albania gained their independence. Not only has the Azzurri been perfect to date, they’ve conceded one goal, which came in the last showdown, a 3-1 success which saw Ardian Ismajli put the hosts in front before Roberto Mancini’s men emphatically responded.

Group B – Matchweek Two

Group B Date Fixture Ground 20/06 Spain 1-0 Italy Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen *All times BST

Meetings between these Mediterranean rivals have, more often than not, been historic ones. Three of their previous meetings took place under the FIFA World Cup banner, including a notorious 1994 showdown that saw a clash between Mauro Tassotti and Luis Enrique that left the latter bloodied. Spain broke their penalty shootout hoodoo against the Italians at Euro 2008 before Vicente del Bosque’s side ruthlessly defended their European crown, running out 4-0 winners four years later in Kyiv. Italy gained a semblance of revenge at Euro 2016 and 2020, the most recent outing en route to winning it all.

Group B – Matchweek Three

Group B Date Fixture Ground 24/06 Croatia vs Italy (8pm) Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig *All times BST

There are very few nations against which the Italians have struggled; Croatia is one of them. The first meeting in April 1942 saw Italy run out 4-0 winners. Since then, it’s been a combination of losses (three, notably at the World Cup 2002) and stalemates (five). Indeed, the last three meetings ended in 1-1 draws.