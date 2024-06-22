Italy EURO 2024: Darmian press conference live

This page will update live with the latest relevant news, no need to refresh the page!

Matteo Darmian addresses the media at a press conference from Casa Azzurri in Iserlohn today.

Football Italia is among the accredited media at Casa Azzurri today, Saturday, June 22, 2024, where Inter defender Darmian will talk at a press conference two days after a 1-0 loss to Spain.

Reports in Italy suggest Darmian is a possible starter against Croatia on Monday in the final EURO 2024 group B match.

Darmian was introduced from the bench in the second half of the opening games against Albania but was an unused substitute against Spain in Gelsenchirken this past Thursday.

A win or a draw against Croatia will allow Italy to qualify for the Round of 16, but the Azzurri may also go through with a defeat as one of the best third-placed teams. However, in that case, their destiny would not be in their hands.

Darmian’s press conference from Casa Azzurri kicks off at 13:30 CET (11:30 GMT). The team will train later this afternoon, but reporters won’t be allowed in.

Follow Darmian’s press conference below.