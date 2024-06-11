Italy duo works separately in open Euro 2024 training session in Germany

Nicolò Barella and Nicolò Fagioli train separately from the rest of their teammates today in Italy’s first training session in Germany.

The Azzurri landed in Dortmund on Monday evening and were welcomed by hundreds of fans at the airport and in front of the training centre’s gates.

More than 1,000 arrived at the Hemberg Stadium in Iserlohn today, Tuesday, June 11, to watch Italy’s first training session in Germany.

Football Italia understands Barella and Fagioli will work separately today.

Barella will train on the pitch, while Fagioli will work in the gym, having suffered muscle fatigue after Sunday’s 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Juventus midfielder started Italy’s latest game at the Stadio Castellani in Empoli, while Barella missed both matches against Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina due to a muscle injury. Spalletti is confident the Inter star will be fit to start against Albania on June 15.

The Azzurri have been drawn in a tough Euro 2024 Grop B with Spain, Albania and Croatia.