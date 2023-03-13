2023 Men’s NCAA Tournament bracket
Get your printable Men's #NCAATournament bracket from @USATODAYSports, with analysis and other #MarchMadness links.
Get your printable Men's #NCAATournament bracket from @USATODAYSports, with analysis and other #MarchMadness links.
Kenny Payne landed his biggest recruit yet in 7-foot-1 center Dennis Evans. Here's how he fits with the rest of the Louisville 2023 recruiting class.
The details are in place for an Aaron Rodgers trade. Unless they aren’t. There are conflicting reports on whether the Packers and Jets have agreed to a framework for a deal. There is no conflict on the question of where things stand. Both sides are waiting to hear what Rodgers wants to do. It’s strange [more]
Jakub Vrana (St. Louis Blues) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 03/12/2023
Mississippi State women's basketball opens the 2023 NCAA Tournament with a matchup against Illinois. Here's our prediction for the March Madness meeting.
No. 4 seed Tennessee basketball will open the 2023 NCAA Tournament against Louisiana, signaling the start of March Madness. Here’s what to know about the matchup.
Steph Curry took over against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night and naturally, LeBron James and NBA Twitter went ballistic.
If the Jets will be adding quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they’ll be adding his contract to their overall cap burden. To help absorb the deal (or perhaps entirely coincidentally), they cleared $13.1 million in cap space, with the restructuring of multiple contracts. Via Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Jets moved $13.1 million to future years by [more]
"We, like all Vikings and NFL fans, are shocked and saddened by this terrible news," Grant's former team wrote on Twitter Saturday.
USC earned its third straight berth into the NCAA men's basketball tournament. The Trojans will play Michigan State on Friday in Columbus, Ohio.
Here's how Jayson Tatum made Celtics history with his impressive performance against the Hawks on Saturday night.
JaVale McGee recently revealed why he chose to run it back with the Warriors after winning the 2017 NBA Finals.
The Crimson Tide are seeking their first NCAA championship.
Heres how the womens edition of 2023 March Madness is arranged following Selection Sundays bracket reveal.
Houston over Kansas and Texas A&M's seeding were among the selection committee's most controversial decisions, as was one bubble team's inclusion in the field at all.
The 2023 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament bracket has been revealed. Here's the full bracket and schedule for the 68-team tournament.
UNC is the first preseason No. 1 to miss the NCAA tournament since the field expanded in 1985.
The Michigan basketball team has officially missed the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Instead, they look at results, and Michigan didn't formulate much to look at in that category. It's the first time that the Wolverines will not participate in the tournament since 2015, when John Beilein's team finished at just 16-16.
Point spreads were released for the Thursday and Friday games.
South Carolina will be a heavy favorite to win its third national championship in this month's NCAA Tournament.
Check out our region-by-region breakdown of the March Madness schedule as it’s available on Sunday, plus a printable tournament bracket.