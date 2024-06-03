Italy defender Scalvini to miss Euro 2024 due to injury

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz (R), Piero Hincapie (L) and Bergamo's Giorgio Scalvini battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League final soccer match between Atalanta Bergamo and Bayer Leverkusen at the Aviva Stadium. dpa

Italy and Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini won't compete at the Euro 2024 in Germany after suffering a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee, the Italian football federation FIGC said on Monday.

Scalvini suffered the injury in the last game of the season on Sunday against Fiorentina.

This is a second setback for Italy's defence ahead of the Euros. Last week, FIGC said that Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi is also missing the tournament on June 14-July 14 due to persistent issues with his pubic bone.

Federico Gatti was called up to replace Acerbi. It's unclear whether coach Luciano Spalletti will name a replacement for Scalvini.

The title defenders start the Euro 2024 against Albania on June 15. In Group B, they also face Spain and Croatia.