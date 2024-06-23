Italy and Croatia ready themselves for do-or-die clash at Euro 2024

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during a training session for the team ahead of Monday's UEFA EURO 2024 Group B soccer match against Croatia. -/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

Defending champions Italy and World Cup third-place finishers Croatia were holding final preparations on Sunday for their crucial Euro 2024 group match amid elimination fears for either side.

While Italy will advance with a draw after a 2-1 win over Albania and a 1-0 defeat against group winners Spain, Croatia must win because they crashed 3-0 against Spain and were held 1-1 by Albania.

Should Croatia win and Albania upset Spain in the other game Italy would be ousted in what would be another disaster after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the last two World Cups.

"We've spoken a lot to try and understand what we did wrong against Spain. When you lose, you can either let it get you down or try to solve the problems. Fortunately, football always gives you a second chance," coach Luciano Spalletti said in a news conference.

"We will need change our attitude, we will need more intensity and resilience. We will try to be more solid and not risk giving them chances to hurt us. But it won't be easy because there are many ways they can."

Team manager Gianluigi Buffon insisted that "we must not enter the next game with fear" and that "we must regain security and confidence in ourselves."

Defender Alessandro Bastoni, meanwhile, stressed that "fear is a word that I don't like to use when we are talking about football. Fear is for things more important than football."

Spalletti said that defender Federico Dimarco has recovered from his injury and will have further tests, but should be available for Monday's game.

Italy defender Matteo Darmian warned that "Croatia are strong, have experience and many quality players."

The semi-finalists from the last two World Cups and 2023 Nations League runners-up Croatia have however shown little of this so far amid suggestions that the team still led by 38-year-old Luka Modric may be past its prime.

"It will be a knock-out game without extra time. We don't want to go home just yet. We will give it our all, also for our fans and for the whole country," coach Zlatko Dalic said in a news conference.

"We know that we can shape the game against Italy, and that's the best way to win a game," he added.

Previously, Dalic had already admitted: "We are lacking aggressiveness. Our players are getting older and the outcome of the tournament is totally open."