Italy and Croatia ready themselves for do-or-die clash at Euro 2024

Italy players take part in a training session for the team ahead of Monday's UEFA EURO 2024 Group B soccer match against Croatia. -/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

Defending champions Italy and World Cup third-place finishers Croatia were holding final preparations on Sunday for their crucial Euro 2024 group match amid elimination fears for either side.

While Italy will advance with a draw after a 2-1 win over Albania and a 1-0 defeat against group winners Spain, Croatia must win because they crashed 3-0 against Spain and were held 1-1 by Albania.

Should Croatia win and Albania upset Spain in the other game Italy would be ousted in what would be another disaster after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the last two World Cups.

But team manager Gianluigi Buffon insisted that "we must not enter the next game with fear" and that "we must regain security and confidence in ourselves."

Buffon spoke of an "unexpected setback" when Italy were completely outplayed by Spain on Thursday, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Dommarumma preventing more goals with several big saves.

"We are angry but we should use this for the final match. We have our fate in our own hands," Donnarumma said, with even a narrow defeat possibly allowing progress as a third-place finisher.

But defender Matteo Darmian warned that "Croatia are strong, have experience and many quality players."

The semi-finalists from the last two World Cups and 2023 Nations League runners-up Croatia have however shown little of this so far amid suggestions that the team still led by 38-year-old Luka Modric may be past its prime.

"We are lacking aggressiveness," coach Zlatko Dalic admitted. "Our players are getting older and the outcome of the tournament is totally open."

But he added defiantly: "For us, the knock-outs start now, so let's get on with it."

