Who Italy could face in round of 16 after Group A results confirmed

After the conclusion of matches in Group A at EURO 2024, it has been confirmed that Italy will face Switzerland in the round of 16 should the Azzurri finish Group B in second place.

Germany have finished Group A in first place with seven points, after securing a dramatic late equaliser against Switzerland on Sunday night.

Switzerland had been at the top of Group A until Germany’s equaliser, but they have now finished in second. That means that Italy will avoid Germany in the round of 16.

Who Italy could face in EURO 2024 round of 16

As we know, Italy will face Switzerland if they finish Group B in second place. The Azzurri can no longer finish top after Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Spain, but they can still finish anywhere between fourth and second.

If Italy finish the group in third, they will have to wait until all group stage matches have been completed to see if they have qualified as one of the four best third-placed teams.

If Italy finish in third and do qualify, they will have two potential opponents, depending on results later this week.

In that scenario, Italy could potentially face Portugal, who have confirmed their position in the EURO 2024 knockout bracket.

They could also face the winner of Group E, which consists of Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine, all of whom currently have three points after two matches.

Put simply, Italy will face either Switzerland, Portugal, or the winner of Group E if they qualify for the round of 16.