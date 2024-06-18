Italy consider new Barella role against Spain

Italy are planning at most only one change to the line-up against Spain following their EURO 2024 opener, as the four-man defence should remain intact, but Nicolò Barella could change role.

Both sides won their opening fixtures in the group, as Spain crushed Croatia 3-0 and the Azzurri came back from an early goal to beat Albania 2-1.

They go head-to-head on Thursday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT) in what could be a decisive result for both qualification to the Round of 16 and securing top spot for a better draw going forward.

Italy had tested a three-man defence in the warm-up friendlies and were expected to use that system against teams with more than one striker.

According to the latest reports from the training camp at Iserlohn, it should still be four at the back against Spain, but potentially with a tweak.

The only major doubt is whether to stick with the 4-2-3-1 that beat Albania or introduce Bryan Cristante in place of his Roma teammate Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Davide Frattesi is more likely to remain because he can make those runs from deep that surprise the Spain defence, where gaps had appeared in their victory over Croatia.

In the second half against Albania, Barella did move into a more advanced trequartista role behind the striker and this could be used from the start with Spain.

He also scored the winning goal, so moving him closer to the net could be advantageous with Cristante guarding Jorginho.

(4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Jorginho, Cristante; Chiesa, Barella, Frattesi; Scamacca