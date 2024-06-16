What Italy need to confirm top spot in Group B after two matches

Following Saturday evening’s 2-1 victory over Albania at EURO 2024, Italy could theoretically be confirmed as the winners of Group B by the end of their second match if results go their way.

What Italy need to finish as group winners after two matches

In order for that to happen, Italy will need to beat Spain in their next fixture, at Schalke’s Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday, kicking off at 20.00 BST. On top of that, the Azzurri also need Croatia to either lose or draw against Albania.

In that scenario, Italy would be on top of Group B after two matches with six points, while either Spain or Albania would be third on three points, depending on results and goal difference.

If Luciano Spalletti’s men beat Spain and Albania draw with Croatia, Spain will remain second and Albania will be in third, with Croatia fourth on one point.

As long as Italy beat Spain, and as long as Croatia do not beat Albania, the Azzurri would be guaranteed to finish the group in first place, as it would be impossible for anybody to overtake them on points.

Though Spain would still be able to draw level on points in the above scenario, Italy would still come out on top as head-to-head is used as the first determining tie-breaker.

