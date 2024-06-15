Italy come from behind to avoid upset against Albania: Five things we learned from their opening game win

Italy came from behind following an early setback against Albania to win their opening game of Euro 2024.

Nedim Bajrami struck early on to give his side a shock lead but goals from Allesandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella ensured Italy got off to a winning start to keep pace with Spain in Group B.

Here’s five things we learned from the game…

Albania score fastest ever Euros goal

Albania have already made their mark on the European Championship by scoring the fastest goal in the tournament’s history. When Bajrami’s deflected shot flew past Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the net, only 22 seconds had elapsed, and it will take something sensational to beat that in this or any future tournaments. The previous record was 67 seconds, by Russia’s Dmitri Kirichenko against Greece in 2004. And who can forget Luke Shaw’s opener for England against Italy at Wembley three years ago? That strike, after 1 minute and 56 seconds, is the fastest goal in the final of this competition.

Incredible Albanian support

If teams got points for the passion of their fans, Albania would be top of Group B right now. The streets around Dortmund’s iconic Signal Iduna Stadium were a sea of red and black in the build-up to the game, Albanian fans heavily outnumbered their Italian counterparts in the ground, and a huge roar went up when the players went out to warm up. But it was nothing compared to the explosion of noise when Bajrami scored after 22 seconds – not only did tens of thousands of fans leap up punching the air, most of the Albanian journalists in the press box did so too.

Calafiori is one to watch

Riccardo Calafiori may be raw, but the 22-year-old Bologna centre-back could be the latest in a long line of illustrious Italian defenders in the mould of Paolo Maldini, Fabio Cannavaro and Giorgio Chiellini. Calafiori had not played at this level until a fortnight ago, when manager Luciano Spalleti gave him his international debut against Turkey, and the tall defender looked immediately at home on the big stage. And having won Serie A’s Player of the Month award for May, he could be set for a big-money move in the near future.

Italy have goals from different places

Italy may not have the most powerful forward line in the tournament, especially compared to France England and Germany, but they proved again that they can always find a way to score goals. This time it was a header by defender Bastoni and a superb strike from midfielder Barella that got them back in this game, and saved them from embarrassment, after Bajrami had given Albania a shock lead. Former West Ham striker Gianluca Scamaca still does not look convincing at this level, so maybe a change is needed by Spalletti.

Strakosha deserves more game time at club level

Thomas Strakosha may be struggling to get into Brentford’s side, but he looked world class against the European Champions. Having little chance with either of Italy’s goals, the Greece-born keeper kept Albania in the game with some superb saves, tipping a Davide Frattesi shot against the post and denying Gianluca Scamacca twice. Mark Flekken is Brentford’s number one since David Raya left, meaning Strakosha played only two Premier League games and two FA Cup ties for the Bees. But with a few clubs on the lookout for a reliable shot-stopper, Strakosha could be on the move this summer.

