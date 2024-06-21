Italy coach Spalletti criticizes players after defeat to Spain

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti reacts on the touchline during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B soccer match between Spain and Italy at Arena auf Schalke. David Inderlied/dpa

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti criticized his players after the defending champions' weak performance over 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat to Spain at Euro 2024 on Thursday.

"I expected more from the players. We didn't get into the game at all and weren't equal in the end," he said after the game in Gelsenkirchen.

His team were unable to keep up with Spain's pace and played far too hectically, he said. "If a few players aren't up to standard, then it becomes more difficult for the others. The whole team disappointed."

He also admitted that there were training management mistakes ahead of the game.

"Something went wrong with our regeneration because the Spanish men were much more lively. And that makes the difference in football," he said.

While Spain secured a spot in the last 16 with the win as group leaders, Italy will need at least one point from the final group game against Croatia to advance as second-placed.

"We're angry, but we should use that for the last game, we still have our fate in our own hands," goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said.