Italy coach Spalletti admits he regularly texts Croatia star duo

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti admits he regularly texts Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic who played under him at Inter.

Spalletti will reunite with his former Inter players Perisic and Brozovic on Monday in a key EURO 2024 match between Italy and Croatia.

Azzurri will qualify for the Round of 16 with a win or a draw, while Croatia must win to advance to the knock-out round.

Spalletti was asked about the imminent reunion with the ex-Inter duo during a pre-match press conference on Sunday.

“They are both strong footballers and I remember them well. I am on good terms with them,” he replied.

“We still text each other once in a while and I love them as much as when I was their coach, so I’ll be happy to see them again. I am convinced they will cause trouble for us, but this is what football is about. We’ll see if we’ll be able to make our freshness count. We must challenge them on intensity because they’ll need to recover sometimes. They are two great people and excellent footballers.”