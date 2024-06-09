Italy Coach Luciano Spalletti Will Rely On 2 Inter Milan Players For Azzurri’s Final Friendly Before Euro 2024

Italy Coach Luciano Spalletti Will Rely On 2 Inter Milan Players For Azzurri’s Final Friendly Before Euro 2024

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti is expected to name Inter Milan pair Matteo Darmian and Davide Frattesi in his starting line-up for today’s friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to FCInterNews.it, the former Napoli and Roma tactician will experiment with the Nerazzurri players in the final preparation ahead of Euro 2024, with Italy due to take on Albania in their opener on Saturday.

Darmian will start the match in Empoli as part of a three-man defence, alongside Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori and Torino centre-back Alessandro Buongiorno.

Meanwhile, midfielder Frattesi is expected to be handed a more advanced role to provide support for striker Gianluca Scamacca, and will be joined by Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

Elsewhere, former Inter man Raoul Bellanova will be given a starting berth at right wing-back, whilst the Nerazzurri’s two other representatives, Federico Dimarco and Alessandro Bastoni, are set for the bench.

Nicolo Barella will play no part in the friendly as he recovers from a thigh injury, but could be in line to feature against Albania in Dortmund.