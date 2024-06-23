Italy Coach Confirms Inter Milan Star Has Recovered From Injury: ‘He’ll Be Available Tomorrow’ In EURO 2024 Clash Vs Croatia

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has confirmed that Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco will be available for tomorrow’s EURO 2024 clash with Croatia.

The Azzurri boss stated during a press conference ahead of the match, as reported by FCInterNews, that the 26-year-old has recovered from injury and will be part of the squad.

Dimarco has been one player whose availability for tomorrow’s match has been a doubt.

The Inter wingback reportedly picked up a knock in Thursday’s match against Spain.

Dimarco has been absent from training for the last couple of days. The reason for this, the Italian national team medical staff has confirmed, is a blunt contusion to the wingback’s left calf.

However, the injury is not an overly serious one.

Therefore, the expectation has been that Dimarco would recover relatively quickly.

And according to Italy’s coach, the 26-year-old is already well on his way. Spalletti expects Dimarco to be able to play a role in tomorrow’s match.

Tomorrow evening, Italy take on Croatia in their final group stage match at this summer’s Euros.

For Croatia, the match is must-win if they want to make it to the round of sixteen. Meanwhile, Italy must avoid losing to book their place in the knockouts.

Naturally, Italy’s coach will want all his key players fit and available for such an important match.

Inter wingback Dimarco has started in both of Italy’s group stage matches so far at the Euros. He is one of four Inter players to have done so.

And according to Italy’s coach, the news is promising regarding Dimarco’s condition.

“He’s recovered,” Spalletti said of the wingback. “And he’s available.”

“But tomorrow, we’ll take further steps as far as medical tests to confirm the sense that we’ve gotten yesterday and today,” the coach continued.

“But everything suggests that he’ll still be available,” Spalletti said regarding tomorrow’s match.