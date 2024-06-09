Italy beat Bosnia in final Euros warm-up

Davide Frattesi scored his fifth Italy goal on Tuesday (Isabella BONOTTO)

Italy beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 on Sunday to win their final warm-up match before defending the European Championship title in Germany.

Davide Frattesi's classy volley seven minutes before half-time was enough for Italy to claim victory in soaking conditions in Empoli.

Inter Milan midfielder Frattesi could have scored at least once before netting from Federico Chiesa's clipped cross as Luciano Spalletti's experimental line-up showed encouraging flashes of attacking flair and quickfire passing.

The Azzurri performed much better than in Tuesday's drab goalless draw with Turkey, with Gianluca Scamacca also being twice denied by Bosnia goalkeeper Kenan Piric.

"I could have scored more so there's still much to improve on," he said to broadcaster RAI.

"We had good chances but we have to take advantage as in the Euros groups we're going to have fewer of them."

Italy open the defence of their crown on June 15 against Albania in Group B, where they have also been drawn with Spain and Croatia.

Bosnia failed to qualify for Euro 2024 and were missing captain Edin Dzeko but had the first chance, Haris Hajradinovic being denied by a superb Gianluigi Donnarumma save after he intercepted Riccardo Calafiori's sloppy pass.

Frattesi then had three good chances to open the scoring before finally guiding in his fifth international goal.

Striker Scamacca, who was key to Atalanta making history by winning the Europa League, had his head in his hands in the 64th minute when his powerful volley was brilliantly tipped away by Piric.

The 25-year-old was involved in much of Italy's best play and should have done better nine minutes later when Andrea Cambiaso supplied him with a perfect low cross which he could only direct straight at Piric from near the penalty spot.

And the hosts' profligacy in front of goal was almost punished in stoppage time when a dozing Federico Dimarco rolled Anel Ahmedhodzic clean through on goal.

But Donnarumma brilliantly closed Ahmedhodzic down to ensure Italy would travel to Germany after a deserved win.

td/iwd/dmc