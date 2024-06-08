Italy announce squad numbers for Euro 2024

The FIGC has confirmed the shirt numbers of the Italy squad for the upcoming European Championship in Germany.

The Azzurri are only a week away from kicking off their debut match at the tournament, but first will play out their final pre-competition friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 9th at Empoli’s Stadio Carlo Castellani.

At Euro 2024, Italy will face off against Spain, Croatia and Albania in Group B, facing the latter in their opening game on July 15th. Spalletti’s 26-man squad has already been announced and fans are hopeful of a solid campaign following the team’s success at the last edition in 2021.

Italy squad numbers

As confirmed by the FIGC today, the shirt numbers of the Italy squad have been finalised. Some interesting choices include Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini wearing the number 10, Atalanta’s Gianluca Scamacca wearing the number 9 and Inter’s Davide Frattesi wearing the number 7.

Below is the full squad and their associated numbers: