What Italy need against Croatia to qualify for EURO 2024 Round of 16

Italy’s loss to Spain on Thursday means La Roja won Group B with a game to spare, and a draw against Croatia on Monday will be enough for the Azzurri to qualify for the Round of 16.

Italy lost 1-0 to Spain in the second round of the EURO 2024 Group B on Thursday. Therefore, to qualify for the Round of 16, they’ll need a win or a draw against Croatia in the final group-stage game next week.

Croatia lost to Spain and drew against Albania so they have just one point and must beat the Azzurri to finish as runners-up.

Luka Modric warned the Azzurri even before Thursday’s game against Spain, saying that his national team would play with ‘no fear’ against the defending champions.

Italy and Croatia will meet at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Monday, June 24, 2024.

The Azzurri may also qualify as one of the best third teams if they lose to Croatia, but that would also depend on other teams’ results, including Albania-Spain.

If Italy qualify as the Group B runners-up, they’ll face the second-placed from Group A.