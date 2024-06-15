Italy 2-1 Albania: Player ratings as holders begin Euro 2024 with comeback victory

Italy's defence of their European Championship began with a comeback win against a spirited Albania on Sunday.

The Azzurri conceded inside the first minute but quickly dusted themselves off to flip the script again to open their Euro 2024 campaign.

Sylvinho's Albania were always within striking distance of Italy but their lack of individual quality told and they eventually fell to defeat.

How the game unfolded

Inside 23 seconds, Albania took a shock lead with the fastest goal in Euros history. Federico Dimarco's poor throw-in towards the static Alessandro Bastoni was cut out by Nedim Bajrami, who smashed high into the roof of the net at Gianluigi Donnarumma's near post.

Italy could have been level almost straight from kick off when a clever flick from Gianluca Scamacca found Lorenzo Pellegrini on the edge of the Albania box, but he was off balance and his strike trickled wide.

After 11 minutes, the Azzurri found their equaliser. Having initially played it short from a corner, Pellegrini delivered a fantastic cross for Bastoni at the back post, and his header left goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha stranded.

Moments later, Italy went in front. Scamacca's deflected strike was cleared by Jasir Asani but only to Nicolo Barella on the edge of the box, whose first-time half-volley flew into the bottom corner.

Davide Frattesi's delectable dink was then tipped onto the post by Strakosha after Scamacca's reverse pass caught the Albanian backline off guard.

Strakosha again came to Albania's rescue when Pellegrini's knockdown was lashed towards goal by Scamacca, who was denied by the Brentford stopper.

With one final attack before the interval, Pellegrini flew onto the end of a whipped Federico Chiesa cross, but his attempt ricocheted off his shoulder and sailed away from goal.

Albania sought to slow the game down after the break but the best chances continued to fall Italy's way, with Strakosha quick off his line to again thwart Frattesi before Chiesa curled a shot wide.

In the final minute of regulation time, Albania missed their one last chance to equalise. Kristjan Asllani picked out the run of Rey Manaj with an incredible ball over the top of the Italy defence, but his lob bounced behind off the hip of Donnarumma and the holders clung on to claim three points.

Italy player ratings (4-2-3-1)

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10 - Didn't have too much to do other than pick the ball out of his own net in the first minute, before then denying Manaj with a great save in the last.

RB: Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 6/10 - Sometimes tucked inside to create a back three but was also keen to get down the line and stretch his legs when Italy had possession in the final third.

CB: Alessandro Bastoni - 7/10 - Made amends for his early lack of sharpness with a fine header to haul Italy level.

CB: Riccardo Calafiori - 7/10 - Suits the left centre-back and left-back hybrid role perfectly. As elegant as he is handsome, and it's very easy to see why Juventus are so keen to sign him.

LB: Federico Dimarco - 6/10 - As with Bastoni found redemption with his contributions in the final third, providing valuable width high up the pitch.

CM: Jorginho - 6/10 - Like Di Lorenzo was capable of dropping alongside Bastoni and Calafiori into the centre of defence. Warned his teammates that the opening goal was coming but his pleas for further support from Dimarco's throw-in went unheard.

CM: Nicolo Barella - 8/10 - An all-action display from the all-action midfielder. Wanted to be involved in whatever Italy were doing with and without the ball. Grabbed a fine goal for his efforts.

RW: Federico Chiesa - 8/10 - An electric performance which will live long in the memory of the Albanian defenders he tormented. Why Juventus are looking to sell him is a mystery.

AM: Davide Frattesi - 6/10 - His influence waned as the evening went on but was busy early doors when Italy sought to cancel out Albania's opener.

LW: Lorenzo Pellegrini - 8/10 - Popped up all across the frontline and in midfield linking play and providing the late touches to team moves.

CF: Gianluca Scamacca - 7/10 - Whether he was holding play up, running in behind or dropping deep, the Atalanta striker was at the heart of almost every Italy attack.

Substitutes

SUB: Andrea Cambiasso (77' for Chiesa) - 5/10

SUB: Bryan Cristante (77' for Pellegrini) - 5/10

SUB: Mateo Retegui (83' for Scamacca) - 5/10

SUB: Matteo Darmian (83' for Dimarco) - 5/10

SUB: Michael Folorunsho (90' for Barella) - N/A

Subs not used: Guglielmo Vicario (GK), Alex Meret (GK), Alessandro Buongiorno, Federico Gatti, Raoul Bellanova, Gianluca Mancini, Nicolo Fagioli, Michael Folorunsho, Giacomo Raspadori, Mattia Zaccagni, Stephan El Shaarawy

Manager

Luciano Spalletti - 7/10 - Italy responded magnificently in the face of adversity, but perhaps sat a little too deep late on and didn't kill the game when the chances presented themselves.

Albania player ratings (4-5-1)

GK: Thomas Strakosha - 7/10 - Kept Albania's hopes of an upset alive with a string of top saves. His efforts, however, proved futile.

RB: Elseid Hysaj - 6/10 - His experience, particularly up against some familiar foes from Serie A, was on show. Albania's calmest head in possession.

CB: Berat Djimsiti - 5/10 - Likewise was a known adversary given his Atalanta allegiances, but trying to keep club-mate Scamacca was a tricky ask.

CB: Arlind Ajeti - 5/10 - Made a couple of blocks and clearances as Albania wilted under the Azzurri pressure.

LB: Mario Mitaj - 5/10 - At least tried his best to match Chiesa stride-for-stride. Wasn't the worst culprit in trying to blunt Italy's attacks.

RM: Jasir Asani - 4/10 - Continually isolated away from possession, but even when he got on the ball he was wasteful.

CM: Ylber Ramadani - 5/10 - Kept play ticking in the middle and made a decent number of recoveries out of possession.

CM: Kristjan Asllani - 6/10 - Clear to see why he's so highly rated at Inter. Another player who rose above the noise.

CM: Nedim Bajrami - 7/10 - The scorer of the fastest goal in Euros history. Often pushed up alongside Broja to lead the press.

LM: Taulant Seferi - 3/10 - Tried to help Mitaj defensively on the left but was rinsed time and time again. Switched off from the corner which led to Bastoni's equaliser.

CF: Armando Broja - 4/10 - Failed to impose himself on Italy's commanding centre-backs. Substituted with Albania needing a goal.

SUB: Arber Hoxha (68' for Asani) - 6/10

SUB: Qazim Laci (68' for Seferi) - 5/10

SUB: Rey Manaj (77' for Broja) - 6/10

SUB: Ernest Muci (87' for Bajrami) - N/A

Subs not used: Etrit Berisha (GK), Elhan Kastrati (GK), Ivan Balliu, Klaus Gjasula, Enea Mihaj, Ardian Ismajli, Marash Kumbulla, Medon Berisha, Amir Abrashi, Naser Aliji, Mirlind Daku

Manager

Sylvinho - 6/10 - Albania were brave, if a little naive, from the first whistle. They'll fancy their chances of claiming some points later down the line.

Player of the match - Nicolo Barella (Italy)