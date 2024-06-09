Italy 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina: Frattesi seals final friendly

Davide Frattesi’s volley on a Federico Chiesa cross gave experimental Italy a last friendly victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina as they go into EURO 2024.

This was the final warm-up before the EURO 2024 campaign kicks off next week, following a 0-0 draw with Turkey. Luciano Spalletti changed the system from 4-2-3-1 to 3-4-2-1, giving Riccardo Calafiori his first start, but Nicolò Barella and Alex Meret were nursing muscular problems.

Gianluca Scamacca just failed to connect with the Andrea Cambiaso cross from the left, but Gigio Donnarumma also got down for a fantastic fingertip save on Hajradinovic after Calafiori’s poor back-pass was intercepted.

Italy had a huge double opportunity after some quick one-touch passing, as first there was a desperate tackle on Davide Frattesi, then the Federico Chiesa follow-up was cleared off the line by Katic.

Frattesi failed to convert again when sent clear moments later by a Scamacca back-heel flick, as the heavy first touch allowed the goalkeeper to smother.

Donnarumma pushed the Gazibegovic free kick out from under the bar and Matteo Darmian charged down the Hajradinovic effort after a poor Alessandro Buongiorno clearance.

The breakthrough was a beautifully-worked goal, as Chiesa floated a cross from the left for an acrobatic Frattesi volley with the inside of the right boot into the near top corner from 12 yards. It was the Inter midfielder’s fifth goal in just 15 senior caps for Italy.

Scamacca was denied by a fingertip save out from under the bar following a smart quick passing move, then wasted a much easier opportunity from 12 yards with a weak sweep.

Verona player Michael Folorunsho made his senior Italy debut, but a heavy first touch failed to make the most of Federico Dimarco’s cross-field pass.

There was another scare in stoppages, again caused by a weak backpass this time from Dimarco, and Donnarumma rushed out to deny Ahmedhodzic.

Italy 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Frattesi 38 (I)

Italy: Donnarumma; Darmian, Buongiorno, Calafiori; Bellanova (Dimarco 65), Jorginho (Pellegrini 65), Fagioli (Cristante 65), Cambiaso; Frattesi (Folorunsho 76), Chiesa (Raspadori 76); Scamacca (Retegui 84)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Piric; Ahmedhodzic, Katic (Muharemovic 89), Bicakcic; Gazibegovic, Hajradinovic (Burnic 67), Saric (Huseinbasic 67), Tahirovic, Mujakic (Hadzikadunic 81); Gigovic (Sosic 89), Demirovic

Ref: Theouli (CYP)