ItalInter”: Inter Milan Spine Gives Italy A Boost In 2-1 Comeback Win Vs Albania In EURO 2024 Opener

It was “ItalInter” at EURO 2024 as the spine of Inter Milan players powered Italy to a 2-1 comeback win over Albania in their tournament opener.

Today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera, via FCInterNews, hails the decisive influence of Nerazzurri players in Luciano Spalletti’s team.

Italy did not open their EURO 2024 in the most auspicious of ways.

The Azzurri conceded with less than a minute played in their first match of the tournament.

Sassuolo midfielder Nedi Bajrami seized on a loose ball in the penalty area to slot past Gianluigi Donnarumma to give Albania a dream start.

From an Inter perspective, it was the result of a mix-up between two Nerazzurri players. Federico Dimarco took a quick throw-in to try and find teammate Alessandro Bastoni.

But Dimarco’s throw-in was far too casual considering it was directed at his own penalty area.

Despite playing with Bastoni at club level, the 26-year-old badly misjudged where his teammate would be, gifting the glorious opportunity for Albania to go ahead early.

But after this calamitous moment, the Nerazzurri core in Spalletti’s Italy team would also be responsible for turning it around.

Inter Milan Players Star As Italy Complete Comeback Vs Albania

First, it was Bastoni who immediately made up for any positional uncertainty on Albania’s early goal.

The 25-year-old powered home a header barely ten minutes later to equalize for Italy.

Having looked a bit out of sorts in a new-look Azzurri backline that switched between a three-, four-, and five-man defense early on, Bastoni didn’t take too long to find his groove.

The Inter defender was an imperious presence in and out of possession. He started to show a real understanding with Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori at the back after the early stumble.

Meanwhile, Nerazzurri midfielder Nicolo Barella was the scorer of Italy’s second goal – which proved to be the winner.

It was a glorious hit from the former Cagliari man from outside the penalty area.

Moreover, Barella’s energy and technical polish were on full display as he reigned supreme in the midfield battle.

Another Inter midfielder, Davide Frattesi, also put in a high-energy shift. Along with Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini and Arsenal’s Jorginho, he formed a rock-solid supporting cast for Barella as Italy won central superiority.

And even Dimarco, author of the truly calamitous early error, quickly recovered his composure.

As is so often the case at club level, the 26-year-old caused endless problems for Albania with his positioning.

Dimarco proved difficult for Albania to pick up, always on the move and giving Italy a consistently dangerous passing option.

All four Inter players were crucial as the Azzurri ramped up the tempo in the first half.