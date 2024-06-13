Italiano: ‘Bologna must not fear Champions League’

New Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano feels he has ‘similarities’ with predecessor Thiago Motta and assures they must ‘have no fear’ playing in the Champions League.

The former Fiorentina boss was appointed after Thiago Motta decided to walk away for a new experience with Juventus this summer.

“It is important for me to start a new journey with people who really wanted me to come here,” said Italiano in his presentation press conference.

“This is going to be a tough year, but there is a great deal of enthusiasm from me and my staff. I am so happy to go into the Champions League for the first time with a club like Bologna. The growth of this side has been evident for all to see.”

At the helm of Fiorentina, Italiano took them to two consecutive Conference League Finals and the Coppa Italia Final, losing all three of those showdowns.

He believes that he was hired to replace Thiago Motta because they have a similar tactical approach to attacking, possession-based football.

“In terms of developing the play, there are similarities. I too try to play out from the back with defenders who start the moves. The striker has to work for the team first and then score. I am in sync with the ideas of the club.

“Naturally, the aim is to maintain the level Bologna reached this season, but also to entertain the fans. We want, without doubt, to honour the Champions League competition, albeit aware that we are up against some very strong opponents. We’ve got to take them one game at a time.”

Champions League new to Italiano and Bologna

Although Italiano has impressed in the Europa Conference League for Fiorentina, the Champions League is a very different prospect for the coach and Bologna.

“I too am poking my head into the top competition for the first time, but like all the players, we do so with the right concentration and enthusiasm. We must have no fear. This is an opportunity to be experienced with joy.”

The Rossoblu were certainly not expected to even qualify for Europe this season, let alone get into the top tier tournament of club football.

They achieved it by finishing fifth in Serie A, which became valid for the Champions League thanks to Italy’s status at the top of the European nation rankings.