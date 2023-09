International personality...

(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta is a reporter known for her work as a presenter in Italy as well as for DAZN. She boasts quite the following on Instagram, to the tune of 9 million folks.

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images for Lega Serie A)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

Diletta Leotta

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on List Wire