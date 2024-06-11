Italian Sports Brand Lotto Becomes First in Ownership Group of a Professional Pickleball Team

Lotto, the Italian sports brand, has forged a strategic partnership with the Brooklyn Aces, joining owners Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman, Drake and Michael B. Jordan. Lotto will become the first athletic brand in the ownership group of a professional pickleball team.

In addition, Lotto branding will be integrated into the Brooklyn Aces logo and on player apparel.

Known for its performance-driven footwear, apparel and accessories, Lotto, which was established in 1973, will become the team’s official apparel sponsor. The brand has a long history in tennis and soccer, and has recently expanded in pickleball. In 2023, Lotto revealed a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods to serve as the U.S. anchor retail partner for Lotto’s soccer and racquet sports products.

According to the 2024 Sports & Fitness Industry Association Topline Participation report, for the third year in a row, pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in America, having grown 51.8 percent from 2022 to 2023, and 223.5 percent in three years, as reported.

“With Lotto’s heritage in soccer and racquet sports, pickleball’s explosion on the scene presents a natural opportunity for brand growth,” said Jameel Spencer, chief marketing officer, fashion and athletic verticals at WHP Global, which owns the Lotto brand. “The ownership group assembled by the Brooklyn Aces offers a dynamic blend of culture and sports that makes this venture an exciting investment.”

Boardroom chief executive officer and Aces majority owner Rich Kleiman added, “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Lotto as part of the Brooklyn Aces team. Not only are they committed to the growth of this team, but to the growth of pickleball as a whole.”

The Brooklyn Aces recently entered their second year in Major League Pickleball. As the team’s anchor product partner, Lotto will provide the pickleball community with not only gear and apparel, but also continue to cement itself in the space going forward.

The Aces 2024 season kicked off earlier this month and consists of six tournaments. Their schedule and information on events are found on their Instagram page @BklynAces.

