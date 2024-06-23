Italian sources: Lazio interested in La Masia jewel, player willing to leave Barcelona

Barcelona’s financial struggles have only served to enhance the limelight on La Masia in recent times Youngsters from the academy are being provided with breaks like never before and the academy has been restored to its former pride.

With promotions no longer as difficult to earn as before and a constant eye being kept on the progress of young talents, the Blaugrana have not had it difficult to renew youngsters and keep them at the academy.

According to reports in Italy revealed via Mundo Deportivo, however, 19-year-old midfielder Cristobal Muñoz is one of the few stars edging towards a departure.

Enroute Italy

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder currently plays for Barcelona’s U19 team and ranks among the creme-la-de-creme of the academy.

His contract with the club expires at the end of the month but there is yet to be communication of a renewal. Word has it that the player is willing to give up the dream of succeeding in Catalonia and is looking for a move-out.

As relayed by the Spanish outlet, Muñoz is close to becoming a new Lazio player as a free agent this summer. The youngster has decided to accept the Serie A side’s offer over other contenders including Lecce and Almeria.

Competition aplenty

It was one of Muñoz’s biggest dreams to join the likes of Fermin Lopez and Gavi in Barcelona’s first team, but the player’s latest decision puts an end to any such hopes.

While it is indeed a big blow for Barcelona to lose such a bright talent early in his development, his decision to look for new pastures is not entirely wrong.

As an offensive midfielder by trade, the Lazio-bound star would have to fight with the likes of Pedri Gonzalez and Fermin Lopez for a place in the first team should the opportunity have arrived.

Needless to say, the duo are far more established and senior to the 19-year-old at this point and will rank higher on the manager’s pecking order. Moreover, Flick’s 4-2-3-1 can only accommodate one attacking midfielder, further amplifying the competition.