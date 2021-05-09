Italian O-lineman, compensatory projections and other Rams news to know

After missing a few Sundays because of NFL draft coverage, we are back to our weekly updates about the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals. What is new with the Los Angeles Rams?

Here are some stories from the last week to know.





Undrafted O-lineman a player to watch for Rams

The Cardinals have not yet announced their undrafted rookie signings, as rookie camp is not until this next weekend. However, the Rams have one player among their undrafted rookies to watch. Apparently, that is offensive lineman Alaric Jackson. He got a $20,000 signing bonus.

Rams allocated Italian O-lineman

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Like the rest of the NFC West, the Rams were given an international player who will have a practice squad roster exemption all year. The Rams get offensive lineman Max Pircher, from Italy. It is through the NFL International Player Pathway program.

Rams projected to get four compensatory picks in 2022

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The Rams have not had a first-round pick in years and still will not have a first-round pick next year because of trades they have made. However, because of free agent losses this offseason, they are slated to get several Day 3 picks as compensation. They are projected to receive four compensatory selections, one in the fourth round and three in the sixth.

Robert Woods, Matthew Stafford to train together soon

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With another partially virtual offseason, new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has not yet gotten on a field with his new teammates. Receiver Robert Woods will get together with him soon.

Rams among Super Bowl favorites after draft

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

There are updated odds for next year's Super Bowl champions. The Rams are among the favorites. Updated odds have them with the third-shortest odds to win it all this coming season. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Story continues

Previous shows:

and

1

1