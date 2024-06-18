Italian newspaper reveals how much money PSG offered Kvaratskhelia

Multiple reports in Italy claim PSG are behind Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s request to leave Napoli and according to Tuttosport, the Ligue 1 giants have offered the Georgia international a €9m-a-year contract.

Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave Napoli through his agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father, Badri.

The Georgian ace wants to play in the Champions League and has told the Partenopei he is eager to leave the club.

Sky Sport Italia reported on Tuesday morning that Kvara had spoken to new Napoli coach Antonio Conte only a few weeks ago, saying he was keen to stay at Napoli and excited by his appointment.

Italian newspaper reveals how much money PSG offered Kvaratskhelia

However, talks over a new contract with Napoli did not progress as the player wanted.

Multiple sources, including Il Corriere della Sera, claim Napoli have offered the Georgian ace a new €4.5m-a-year contract, but the request is €6m per season plus add-ons.

As per Tuttosport newspaper on page three, PSG have offered Kvara a €9m-a-year contract, so the Ligue 1 giants are behind his sudden request to leave the club.

In the meantime, Kvaratskhelia is preparing for Georgia’s first-ever appearance at EURO 2024 against Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey in Dortmund.

Napoli hit back at Kvara’s agent on Monday, saying the player is not on the market. Sky Sport Italia and other sources report that the Partenopei have already rejected a €100m bid from the Ligue 1 giants.