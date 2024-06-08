Italian Media Reveal Inter Milan’s New Shirt Sponsor In €30M Per Season Deal

Inter Milan are set for a new shirt sponsor next season, with Betsson.sport adorning the front of the famous Nerazzurri kit.

As reported by Calcio e Finanza, and via FCInterNews.it, the Swedish online betting firm have reached an agreement to become the principal sponsor in 2024/25, and have already provided a deposit of €14 million to secure this.

A deal of some sort was highlighted in Inter’s accounts for the third quarter of this season, with the deposit figure set up for sponsorship to begin from the start of the upcoming campaign.

However, Calcio e Finanza have now revealed that this deposit was paid by Betsson, and an official announcement is thought to be imminent.

The agreement is expected to see Inter rake in €30m per year for the duration of the sponsorship arrangement, although there are no details as yet of the length of the partnership.

Betsson will replace US-based streaming service Paramount+ as Inter’s primary shirt sponsor.