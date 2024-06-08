Italian Media Argue Argentine Starlet Could Yet Remain At Inter Milan Despite Links With Move Away

Inter Milan attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni could remain at the club next season and push for a place in the first team, despite being linked with a move away.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Corriere dello Sport, and via FCInterNews.it, the Argentine is currently waiting to hear if he has been included in his national team’s Copa America squad after being named in the provisional 29-man selection.

Inter, meanwhile, are expecting him to return for pre-season in early July should he not be selected and will assess him closely, with a view to integrating him into the first team.

Carboni spent last season on loan at Monza and impressed sufficiently to force his way into the international reckoning, but it is reported that there are three options for his future.

The Nerazzurri may decide to hold on to him as a fifth-choice attacker behind Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram, Mehdi Taremi, and Marko Arnautovic, although his playing time and development could be limited.

Similarly, coach Simone Inzaghi’s desire to snap up Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson would also severely hamper Carboni’s chances of making an impact.

Alternatively, Inter may send Carboni back out on loan for another season of senior football, particularly with Fiorentina showing an interest, or would consider cashing in on him with a permanent sale.

The third option would require an offer in excess of €30 million though, and it is deemed unlikely that any deal would see Inter being able to insert a buy-back clause as they did when moving Giovanni Fabian on to Bologna.