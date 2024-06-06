Italian Journalist Praises New Inter Milan President: ‘One Of The Top Football Executives In Europe’

Italian journalist Massimo Marianelle feels Inter Milan President Beppe Marotta is “one of the top football executives in Europe.”

The journalist praised the new Nerazzurri President while speaking on Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews.

67-year-old former Juventus and Sampdoria executive Marotta is now the President of Inter.

Yesterday, a shareholders meeting of the club confirmed that Marotta will take on the role.

Marotta has already been Inter’s CEO of Sport for over five years. And he will keep that position going forward.

However, in addition to that, there will also be the title of club President.

Whilst that is in some ways little more than a title it is certainly a major honour for the veteran executive.

Marotta has been in football for over four decades.

The 67-year-old began with his hometown club of Varese. And he has only ascended the ladder in Italian football ever since.

Marotta has held key roles at a number of different clubs in Italy. These included the likes of Venezia and Como.

Marianella: Inter President Marotta “One Of The Best Football Executives In Europe”

Marotta gained valuable experience working at many smaller clubs in Italy.

But it was his time at Sampdoria, and particularly, Juventus that really marked Marotta out in football.

At the Bianconeri, Marotta masterminded a remarkable run of nine straight Serie A title victories – and two Champions League final appearances.

Since he came to Inter, the Nerazzurri have won two Serie A titles, as well as reached a Europa League and Champions League final.

And all of this has been while working within extremely tight financial restrictions that would be altogether alien to teams in the Premier League.

Asked if he thinks Marotta is the right man for the role of Inter President, Marianella said “Yes.”

“Because the roles are changing,” he continued.

“The way that teams are structured behind the scenes is changing,” Marianella then went on.

“How many teams are now owned by big funds?” he posed.

“And these kinds of funds have no point of reference, so an operating President is needed.”

Marianella argued that “Marotta is one of the best football executives in Europe.”

“Based on everything he has done with various different shirts.”

“Before, he didn’t have the title [of President],” Marianella continued. “But it’s a role that he’s practically already been in.”

Then, the journalist argued that “Football is already going in that direction. Not just Inter.”