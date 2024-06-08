Italian Journalist Marco Barzaghi: “Inter Milan Are Waiting Patiently To Strike For Juventus Forward As A Free Agent Next Year”

Inter Milan are ready to wait for another season as they plot a swoop for Juventus star Federico Chiesa, according to Italian journalist Marco Barzaghi.

Speaking on his YouTube channel earlier today, Barzaghi revealed that the Nerazzurri are putting a plan in place to land the Italian international forward should he remain at the Allianz Stadium beyond the summer.

Chiesa only has one year remaining on his contract with Juventus and discussions over a renewal have hit a standstill, opening the door to rival clubs to move.

The former Fiorentina man has been strongly linked with a switch to Roma, whilst Antonio Conte’s Napoli are also keen, but Barzaghi revealed that Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is willing to hold off and snap Chiesa up as a free agent in 2025.

“There seems to be real interest in Chiesa,” Barzaghi stated.

“For many, he wouldn’t work in Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 formation, but Simone often manages to transform players and make them reach heights they’ve never reached. Just think of (Hakan) Calhanoglu and (Federico) Dimarco.

“Napoli have entered the race strongly, as Conte holds him in high esteem, and there is also Roma.

“Inter are watching and could give him a thought in a year’s time, if Juventus do not find a deal or a team ready to buy him now.

“It’s no mystery that Marotta and (Piero) Ausilio like him, he could be a great catch in a year’s time,” he concluded.

Chiesa has made 131 appearances for Juventus since joining on an initial loan from Fiorentina in 2018, scoring 32 goals.