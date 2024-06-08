Italian Journalist Luca Marchetti: “Inter Milan Are Already Well Set-Up Ahead Of The Transfer Window”

Inter Milan are coming into the summer transfer window from a position of strength and are ready to capitalise, according to Italian journalist Luca Marchetti.

In an editorial for Tuttomercatoweb, Marchetti reflected on the end of the season and looked ahead to the summer, as Serie A’s clubs prepare for the upcoming campaign.

With Inter comfortably sealing their 20th scudetto, the Nerazzurri are strong favourites to retain their title and Marchetti argued that the consistency and continuity at the club meant they were in a strong position to approach the transfer window.

However, with other clubs such as Juventus undergoing a change in coach there was far more uncertainty about transfer targets and who would be retained.

For Inter, there was no real need to overhaul the squad and Marchetti suggested that much of the groundwork had already been laid since Inzaghi’s appointment in 2021.

“Now that everything (or almost everything) seems defined, we will come to the players and the construction of the teams,” Marchetti stated.

“There are those who are already in a strong position, such as Inter, because perhaps they didn’t have a lot to do.”

“There are those who have very clear ideas on where to make changes, like Milan and Napoli, and there are those who will have to wait for the market and the offers that will arrive, such as Juventus.”

Inzaghi has enjoyed huge success at Inter since his arrival, winning the Coppa Italia twice and the Supercoppa Italiana three times in addition to the scudetto, and taking Inter to the Champions League final in 2023.