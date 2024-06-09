Italian Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio: “Inter Milan Have Made Contact With Genoa For Goalkeeper, Replacement Already Lined Up”

Inter Milan have begun talks to snap up Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez this summer, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Nerazzurri are in the market for a young goalkeeper to challenge Yann Sommer and provide a long-term option for the future, and seemingly have settled on Martinez.

Posting on Twitter, and as reported by FCInterNews.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Di Marzio revealed that negotiations for the Spaniard have now started and Inter are determined to land him in the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Genoa have already begun preparing for life without the former RB Leipzig shot-stopper and have set Mallorca goalkeeper Leonardo Roman as their primary target, following a successful loan spell with Real Oviedo.

Inter and Genoa have been in regular communication and the Nerazzurri have made Martinez their priority, after he helped the Grifone achieve an 11th place finish in their first season back since promotion from Serie B.