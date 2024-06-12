Italian Journalist Claims Inter Milan ‘Won’t Show The Door’ To Ex West Ham United Striker This Summer

Italian journalist Fabrizio Biasin does not expect Inter Milan to force striker Marko Arnautovic out this summer.

Speaking to IoTifoInter, via FCInter1908, the journalist reported that the Nerazzurri will respect Arnautovic’s decision, whether he wants to remain for another season or leave.

This summer, one player who could leave Inter is Arnautovic.

The former West Ham United and Stoke City striker joined the Nerazzurri from Bologna last summer.

Arnautovic joined Inter as a backup rather than a starter. And in that respect. the veteran more or less met expectations.

Arnautovic filled in when the likes of Lautaro Martinez or Marcus Thuram were out with injury or needed a rest. He also played plenty of minutes off the bench.

Arnautovic scored a total of seven goals last season.

The 35-year-old’s most high-profile moment was undoubtedly his goal against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

But there have been inklings that Inter may already be aiming to move Arnautovic on.

The Nerazurri are bringing in Mehdi Taremi this summer. The Iranian is a striker with a fairly similar profile to the Austrian.

Then, Inter reportedly want to make another attacking signing before the transfer window closes.

Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson is reportedly the Nerazzurri’s main target. And it could be necessary for Inter to offload Arnautovic before they can sign the Icelander.

Biasin: “Inter Won’t Force Marko Arnautovic Out”

Italian journalist Biasin related his understanding of Arnautovic’s situation this summer.

“He’s reiterated on several occasions that he intends to stay,” the journalist said.

“And that must be respected.”

Biasin made clear that “I can assure you that showing him the door is not the intention of the club or the coach.”

“But then, if any offers arrive that are attractive to him and also interest the club, they will be taken into consideration.”

“However,” Biasin said. “No one at Inter is currently pushing him towards an exit.”