Italian Journalist Argues Inter Milan Should Sell Austria EURO 2024 Star On One Condition

Italian journalist Riccardo Trevisani feels that Inter Milan should sell Marko Arnautovic only if Albert Gudmundsson replaces him.

The journalist spoke on Italian outlet Chronache di Spogliatoio, via FCInterNews. He gave the view that it would be better for Inter to keep the Austrian than Alexis Sanchez.

Arnautovic is one player whose future at Inter currently looks uncertain.

The veteran former Stoke City and West Ham United striker only signed for Inter last summer. He arrived on a two-year deal from Bologna.

Therefore, on paper, Arnautovic will stay at Inter for another season. He still has another year on his deal – which expires at the end of next June.

But there have been some rumours that Inter could sell Arnautovic this summer.

The 34-year-old is certainly not likely to be a regular starter for the Nerazzurri next season.

That was not the case last time around. But the arrival of Mehdi Taremi could even further limit Arnautovic’s playing time.

Then there is the question of Inter potentially seeking a bit of a different profile in attack.

In Taremi, Inter are bringing in a physical centre-forward who can act as a reference point in attack. That is a different sort of striker than either Lautaro Martinez or Marcus Thuram.

Arnautovic filled that role at times last season.

Trevisani: Inter Should Sell Marko Arnautovic If They Sign Albert Gudmundsson

The player who Inter have been most strongly linked with in attack is Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson.

The former AZ Alkmaar forward is a fairly versatile player. He can play anywhere from central midfield to second striker to the wing.

And Gudmundsson has a certain proficiency at dribbling in tight spaces that marks him out from the rest of Inter’s current attacking options. Including Arnautovic and Taremi.

Italian journalist Trevisani posed “Is it worth it for Inter to keep Arnautovic?”

“Obviously if he leaves and they bring in Gudmundsson, it’s a net benefit,” he said.

“But if the alternative is to keep Alexis Sanchez, then I think he can stay.”