Italian Grand Prix qualifying live: Latest updates from the F1 in Monza

Can Ferrari please the home fans at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix? - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

01:40 PM BST

Good afternoon F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for qualifying for the 2023 Italian Grand Prix at Monza. This place is just “one of those tracks”, isn’t it? An historic part of Formula One history that sits alongside the likes of Silverstone, Spa and Monaco and a track that should never be taken off the calendar.

Still, just because it has a ton of history doesn’t mean we get good races all the time. In fact, you’d say the opposite is often true. Yes, there have been a few crackers in the last few years (Pierre Gasly’s win in 2020 and Daniel Ricciardo’s in 2021), but far too frequently it is all a bit of a dull, predictable one-stop affair.

The entire season has been a predictable and dull affair, in truth, when it comes to the very front. Max Verstappen has now won nine in a row and 11 of the 13 rounds so far this season with his team-mate winning the other two. Yes, the action down the field has been decent but that does not fully compensate for having the best driver in the best car running away with the championship. It’s nothing new in F1, but seasons that go down to the wire every now and then would be nice, right?

Carlos Sainz was fastest

Anyway, might we finally see someone upset the Red Bull juggernaut? Carlos Sainz was fastest for Ferrari in final practice a little earlier today, albeit only by 0.086sec from Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton was third, over half a second off Sainz, with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc in fourth, a smidgen away from Hamilton. Sainz also topped practice two on Friday. Ferrari have had little to cheer this season, sitting fourth in the standings. Of course, they have turned things around since finishing sixth in 2020, but this is definitely a step back since last season.

I wouldn’t hold out much hope of a Ferrari challenging Verstappen in qualifying. And even if that does come true, what chance of them doing it over the entire race? Slim indeed. Still, let’s not get too downbeat. Verstappen has just a solitary win at this track in his career and the circuit can be a bit of a car breaker, though less so than it used to be.

Anyway, qualifying gets underway at 3pm BST and runs for about an hour. We will be here for all of the build-up, live updates and reaction, whoever comes out on top.