Italian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen in record-breaking 10th consecutive F1 win

Red Bull's Max Verstappen broke Ferrari's valiant challenge to set an all-time record for consecutive wins with victory in the Italian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was held back by pole-winner Carlos Sainz's Ferrari for 14 laps but his pressure paid off when an error from the Spaniard gave him his chance.

Sainz locked his brakes into the first chicane and that allowed Verstappen to pass the Ferrari into the second chicane.

Sainz, after forcefully holding on to second place from team-mate Charles Leclerc, was left to fend off Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez for second place.

After many laps of defence, Sainz finally lost the position with nine laps to go and then set about fighting hard again to keep Leclerc behind for the final podium place.

It was frantic at times as Sainz hung on with worn tyres, and eventually the Spaniard pleaded to his team to let him "bring it home". Leclerc was told: "Race until the end, no risk."

Sainz clung on with some desperate late braking moves into the first chicane, and eventually the fight was settled at the start of the final lap.

Leclerc sold the dummy to Sainz at the first chicane but the Spaniard moved to defend and Leclerc had to lock all his brakes and cut the chicane to avoid his partner. Leclerc crossed the line just 0.1secs behind.

Mercedes' George Russell drove a steady race to take fifth, while Lewis Hamilton impressed on an inverted strategy, starting on the hard tyre and switching to the medium, to pass the McLarens and Alex Albon's Williams to take sixth.

Hamilton earned a five-second penalty for colliding with McLaren's Oscar Piastri when passing him at the second chicane but had enough of a margin to keep the place.

Albon clung on ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, while Fernando Alonso had his most anonymous race of the season to take ninth in the Aston Martin ahead of Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas.

Piastri had to pit to repair damage after the Hamilton incident and finished 12th behind Liam Lawson's Alpha Tauri.

