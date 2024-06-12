Italian giants step up talks to sign €50m Mason Greenwood

Juventus are closing in on a deal to sign Mason Greenwood from Manchester United.

The Old Lady will return to play in the Champions League next season following a year’s absence, so they want to strengthen their attack.

Greenwood is Juventus’ primary target after spending a season-long loan at Getafe in Spain. The Spanish club simply couldn’t afford to keep the forward at the club. Not when United have clubs like Juventus knocking on the door for his signature.

In 36 appearances for Getafe, Greenwood scored 10 goals and provided a further 6 assists between La Liga and Copa del Rey.

Speculation is non-stop ahead of the transfer window but one of Italy’s most reliable reporters, Gianluca Di Marzio, has provided an update that states Juventus expect to complete a deal to sign Greenwood this summer.

Di Marzio adds that United’s asking price for Greenwood is €50 million, but talks are ongoing between the clubs, with the player giving his priority to the Italian side over other clubs.

Corriere dello Sport previously stated the Serie A outfit had made Greenwood their ‘main objective’ heading into the summer window.

Greenwood has seemingly reached an agreement with Juve already, so it’s down to the clubs to agree on a deal before the forward can move his family to Turin.

Juve will try to negotiate a cheaper price, but United shouldn’t go anywhere below £35m.

Make them use that Champions League qualification money they are going to pocket!

