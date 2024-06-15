Italian giants to scout Chelsea star at Euro 2024 ahead of possible summer move

AC Milan want to sign Armando Broja regardless of the outcome of their pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee , and will scout the striker when Albania play Italy on Saturday according to reports.

Broja, who is currently on international duty is one of a number names expected to leave Chelsea in the summer, having failed to impress last season.

The 22-year-old returned to action from a long term injury last September, and scored on his first start back against Fulham, but struggled to make an impression over the first half of the campaign.

AC Milan want Broja

Chelsea were open to selling Broja in January but there were no takers at their ambitious asking price of £50m, and he instead joined neighbours Fulham on loan in an attempt to get regular game time, and boost his transfer value.

The loan was a disaster and Broja played just 80 minutes of football at Craven Cottage, but there is still a market for the striker with the likes of Wolves, Everton, AC Milan and Bologna all linked with a move.

AC Milan want to sign Broja this summer.

Italian outlet Di Marzio report that AC Milan want to sign the Albanian regardless of if they sign Zirkzee as they want to bring in two strikers this summer.

The reports also adds scouts from Milan are expected in Dortmund to watch Broja in action for Albania against Italy on Saturday in Euro 2024.

The Blues are believed to want £35m for Broja, who has made 38 appearances for the club, scoring just three goals.

It had been reported the striker was close to a £30m to Everton who have strong interest, but it’s unsure where they will get the finances to fund a deal given the difficulties surrounding the club.

Whilst one striker is seemingly on his way out another is moving closer to joining, with the Blues reportedly closing in on a deal worth up to £40m for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, although there are a few hurdles still to overcome.