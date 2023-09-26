Italian Firefighters Comb Through Rubble After Catastrophic Flood in Derna

Italy’s fire service continued to help Libyan authorities on Monday, September 25, searching homes in Derna for people missing after the catastrophic flood more than two weeks ago, Italian fire officials said.

Footage posted by the Vigili del Fuoco on their official website shows firefighters preparing for the search operations and surveying damaged homes on Monday.

The fire officials said on Monday that they had been assisting in Derna for 12 days. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful