Italian club join the race to sign Mason Greenwood

A few weeks ago, we reported that Barcelona had joined the race to sign Getafe loanee Mason Greenwood. Now it looks like an Italian club have joined the race to secure the 22-year-old’s signature.

This news comes via Diario Sport, who are reporting that Lazio are showing an interest in the controversial striker.

The Italians are reportedly set to offer Getafe €30 million for the striker who remains on the books of Manchester United after his loan at Getafe will come to an end.

Mason Greenwood came to Spain with the intention of relaunching his career, and it is safe to say he has done so, after scoring 10 goals and getting 6 assists during 36 appearances in his season in Madrid.

Everything seems to point to the fact that Greenwood won’t remain at Manchester United, so all we can do now is wait and see where the young striker ends up.

The list of clubs lining up to enquire about Greenwood’s availability is getting longer and longer, with Barcelona and Atlético Madrid from Spain, as well as Dortmund, Napoli, Juventus, Fenerbahce and now Lazio.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie