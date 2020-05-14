Talent-rich Chiefs make it tough to believe Mecole Hardman will have a breakout 2020

It can be easy to forget someone like Mecole Hardman when looking down the list of fantasy options available on the Kansas City Chiefs.

There’s, of course, Patrick Mahomes, quarterback-god.

Travis Kelce, one of the top-two fantasy options at tight end. Tyreek Hill, an obvious first-round wide receiver. And then the Chiefs went and drafted one of the best rookie running backs in the class, Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

But are we overlooking Hardman? He scored a ridiculous six touchdowns on just 41 targets and 26 receptions last season.

In the video above, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski discuss Hardman’s fantasy viability for 2020.

Eventually, Scott envisions Hardman being drafted proactively in all fantasy leagues. Unfortunately, that day isn’t here yet. For one thing, Sammy Watkins is still ahead of Hardman on the receiver hierarchy, and while he always seems to fail to meet expectations, he did show out during the playoffs. It might not show up on the stat sheet, but his presence on the field matters to the Chiefs.

Sure, Hardman’s propensity for the big play is great, but can you count on that continuing in any regular fashion? And will his workload ever match his ability?

With all that said, draft him with confidence in Best Ball — but hold your breath if selecting him in season-long.