‘It was completely different with COVID’: How NFL rookies experienced a training camp unlike any other

Unlike most rookies, Chris Orr arrived in the NFL with training camp experience. Not as a player, of course, but as a member of a football family. He isn’t the first Orr sibling to reach the league as an undrafted free agent. Nor the second. And when his older brothers reported for work, on a few occasions, Chris tagged along.

Two years ago, he visited Nick Orr at Chicago Bears camp. And before that, Zach with the Baltimore Ravens. Chris watched practice, picked Zach’s brain, even sat in on meetings. As a self-proclaimed “football nerd,” he loved it.

So when the Carolina Panthers signed Chris out of Wisconsin this past spring, the personable linebacker was prepared. “I definitely had a feel for it,” he says of training camp. “I definitely had a heads up for what to expect.”

But then he checks himself, and chuckles. He thinks back on the past month-and-a-half. “It was completely different with COVID,” he says.

Every year, hundreds of NFL rookies realize childhood dreams. They sign contracts, report for OTAs and pack into meeting rooms. They bond with teammates, compete against idols, travel to NFL cities and prance into stadiums. Fans watch. It’s the biggest, most enjoyable, most stressful job interview of a young man’s life. And when the 2020 rookie class turned pro last winter, they assumed they’d be called in for those interviews, just as their predecessors had.

Then the pandemic hit, and so much changed. Minicamps and OTAs vanished. Combined practices and preseason games disappeared. In late July, rookies reported to team facilities instead of remote locales for unprecedented training camps.

With those camps now behind them, two rookies spoke with Yahoo Sports about the experience. Plenty, they said, was unusual. The daily nasal swabs. The contact tracing device they wore everywhere. The masks, and makeshift or expanded locker rooms, and virtual meetings. The strict protocol enforcement.

“It's been crazy,” says New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder.

A few things, however, remained unchanged. One in particular.

“My brothers always said, ‘Man, this is gonna be the hardest thing you've ever done,’” Orr says. “And it definitely was.” He laughs. “It definitely was.”

A different NFL rookie orientation

Football entered Tae Crowder’s life before grade school did. “I was 4, playing with the 5- and 6-year-old kids, and actually doing pretty good,” he remembers. “Ever since then, I been wanting to play in the NFL.”

As a teenager, he grew into a 6-3, 235-pound linebacker. He enrolled at Georgia. The league came into view. A productive senior season put him on draft radars. In April, on Day 3 of 3, in Round 7 of 7, with pick 255 of 255, the New York Giants made him “Mr. Irrelevant.”

Crowder had kept in touch with former Georgia teammates who’d reached the NFL. They’d briefed him their experiences. But by the time Crowder was drafted, he knew his wouldn’t be the same. “I didn't really know what to expect,” he says now. “But I knew it would be different.”

Before long, he met teammates over Zoom. But not in person until he checked into a North Jersey hotel in July. Once there, social distancing restrictions impeded fraternization.

Across the league, there were very few group outings, no bowling or fancy restaurant buffets. “That being taken away – [not] being able to see people in other lights, outside of just in the locker room or on the field – I think that might have hurt a bit,” Orr says.

But he still found ways to build genuine relationships. “You spend enough time with people, all you have to do is talk to them,” Orr says. “You have a welcoming smile, and you open the conversation, you can get pretty close to people.”

The biggest issue, as he and many others realized, was that the four most important segments of the job interview had been taken away.

