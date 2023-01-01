It took 3 plays for Washington fans to turn on Carson Wentz ... again

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz heard the boo birds early in Sunday's game. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

With their season on the line, the Washington Commanders turned back to Carson Wentz in Week 17. It didn't take long for that move to backfire.

Wentz threw an interception on the Commanders' third offensive play. Wentz was looking for Terry McLaurin on the throw, but Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward undercut the route a snagged an easy pick.

Washington fans didn't appreciate that. They not only booed Wentz off the field, they also started chanting for backup Taylor Heinicke to enter the game.

Carson Wentz already getting booed... .... Already hearing "Heinicke, Heinicke..." chants... Wentz throws a pick to Denzel Ward on the third play of the game. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 1, 2023

Then, Wentz did it again. With 13:14 left in the second quarter, Wentz underthrew a deep pass that was picked off by Grant Delpit. The stands once again erupted in chants for Heincke.

More “HEIN-I-CKE!” chants at FedEx Field. pic.twitter.com/qTsAuyAF2u — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 1, 2023

That can't feel good for Wentz or Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.

Wentz opened the season as the team's starter and led the Commanders to a 2-4 record before getting injured in Week 6. Wentz missed multiple weeks after undergoing finger surgery, allowing Heinicke to step in as the starter. Heinicke won three of his first four starts, but was benched against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16.

Wentz came on in relief and was re-installed as the Commanders' starter ahead of Sunday's game.

The Commanders entered the contest with the No. 7 seed — the final playoff spot — in the NFC. If Washington can win Sunday and in Week 18, it is in the playoffs. If not, Wentz might have to leave town before the team leaves the stadium on Sunday.