It looks like Lions blew 2020 NFL draft after passing on Tua and Justin Herbert. Now they're stuck in familiar territory.

Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert have begun lighting up the NFL in recent weeks, bringing into focus their bright futures as well as pro football’s most astounding “accomplishment” (and how it is achieved, season after damn season).

Since 1957, the Detroit Lions have won just a single playoff game. They’ve won none since 1992. In a league built for parity, such futility would seem impossible, except, based on the current 3-5 record, it’s likely to be extended.

Even other woeful franchises — Jacksonville, Cleveland, Arizona, the New York Jets, the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and so on — have all been to Super Bowls and/or multiple conference championship games.

Not Detroit.

The Lions don’t even get much hype for their incompetence because by toggling between blah and bad they don’t have any famous defeats, near misses or bad beats. A reversed pass interference call in a wild-card loss to Dallas after the 2014 season is bemoaned locally, but that happened with over 8:18 left in the game. It wouldn’t rank anywhere else.

How Detroit maintains such a state of irrelevance is a fascinating study of ownership malfeasance. And it is once again playing out in real time.

A year ago, the Lions’ path to competitiveness was obvious to nearly everyone. Two seasons prior, general manager Bob Quinn had fired coach Jim Caldwell after consecutive 9-7 seasons.

The move spoke to a new attitude in Detroit, where being just pretty good wasn’t enough. Quinn spoke about the need to bring the team to the “next level” including “winning the Super Bowl.”

OK, fine. At least it was ambitious. He then hired first-time head coach Matt Patricia from New England.

Two years later, the Lions finished 3-12-1. The “next level” was a trip back to the basement. Patricia had proved, and continues to prove, to be overmatched in almost all ways. In consecutive losses this season, for example, his defense was caught on critical plays with just 10 players on the field.

The descent to a three-win season in 2019 should have caused Sheila Ford Hamp, who inherited the title of principal owner from her parents, to fire both Quinn and Patricia. Instead, she gave them another chance.

Yet now a desperate, failing braintrust had control of the coveted third pick in the 2020 draft. The short term was now more important than the long, which is not how good franchises are run. When picking that high, a team needs to have a heck of a reason not to select a quarterback, the most important position in the game.

In this case, the right call was to take either Tagovailoa or Herbert (Cincinnati, with the top pick, was going to take Joe Burrow of LSU).

An even smarter move would have been to trade Matthew Stafford, a good QB and a good soldier for the franchise. Stafford would have fetched a bounty for a QB-desperate contender — maybe two first-round picks or a first and two seconds. New leadership could have used those picks to quickly overhaul the roster.

Of course, such a move was impossible because Quinn had recently restructured Stafford’s contract. If they traded him, he would count for $32 million against the 2020 salary cap. That’s a debilitating number if the 2020 season was a must-win campaign, which for Quinn and Patricia’s job security it was. So Stafford was never shopped.

Even if Stafford was going to remain a Lion, Tagovailoa and Herbert were still sitting there. You get a young talent, let him learn and then deal Stafford after the 2020 season. Tua, in particular, was still healing from a hip injury, so it made sense.

But Quinn and Patricia needed immediate help to remain employed, which is why it was near criminal to let them make a third pick overall in the first place.

