It just means more...teams? Texas and OU flirt with SEC

Today was proof there is no offseason in college football as conference realignment talks have returned. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde have the latest surrounding Texas and OU reaching out to the SEC.

The guys break down every angle including will A&M, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech allow the move? Is Texas also looking at independence and could OU do the same? And what would happen to the Big 12 if they lost their two biggest draws?

