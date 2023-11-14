ISU's Ollendieck named MVFC Defensive Player of the Week

Nov. 13—Along with their first victory of the college football season, Indiana State's defense — namely linebacker Garret Ollendieck — also drew accolades this week.

The Sycamores (now 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference) beat winless Western Illinois 27-6 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute. That performance also included a big day for Ollendieck, a junior from Cresco, Iowa, who sacked the Leathernecks' quarterbacks three times and registered 11 tackles.

Ollendieck also added two quarterback hurries in a game that found ISU consistently rushing the Leathernecks' passing game.

Thus, the MVFC named Ollendieck its Defensive Player of the Week, according to an ISU sports information news release Monday morning.

One of Ollendieck's biggest plays came in the fourth quarter. His quarterback sack forced the Leathernecks into a 4th-and-14 situation inside Western territory. The next play, Ollendieck went back through the middle for a quarterback hurry on a play that resulted in an incompletion and turnover on downs. ISU's Justin Dinka scored three plays later for the game-clinching touchdown.

Ollendieck leads the conference with 13.5 tackles-for-loss and is third overall with 7.5 sacks this season. He also enters the final week of the regular season sitting tied for fourth in the Valley with 8.7 tackles per game.

Indiana State travels to Carbondale, Ill., for its season finale at 2 p.m. Saturday against Southern Illinois (6-4 overall, 3-4 MVFC) at Saluki Stadium.