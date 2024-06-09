ISU's Grace Quinlan placed 17th in NCAA women's high jump

Indiana State senior Grace Quinlan earned Honorable Mention All-America accolades in the women's high jump Saturday, placing 17th in the event at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships at Hayward Field.

Quinlan cleared marks of 5 feet, 7.75 inches (1.72 meters) and 5-9.75 (1.77m) at the championships, with her clearance of 1.77m representing the second-best outdoor clearance in her career. She cleared 5-7.75 on her third attempt, while her clearance of 5-9.75 came on her first attempt at the height.

In addition to the All-America honors, Quinlan’s finish was the highest by a Sycamore women’s jumper at the NCAA outdoor championships since Kimyanna Rudolph’s eighth-place finish in the pole vault in 2015.

Saturday’s result wraps up an outdoor season to remember for Quinlan, who broke ISU’s outdoor high-jump record at the NCAA East first round with a mark of 5-11.25 (1.81m). She also placed second at the Missouri Valley Conference outdoor championships in the high jump (5-9.25) and fifth in the heptathlon (4,865), with her score in the latter moving her into third in program history in the event.