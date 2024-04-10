ISU's Aaron Gray joins list of entries into NCAA transfer portal

Apr. 10—The Sycamore exodus into the NCAA transfer portal continued with reserve forward Aaron Gray entering Tuesday.

Gray joins 2023-24 Indiana State men's basketball teammates Robbie Avila, Ryan Conwell, Julian Larry, Jayson Kent, Isaiah Swope, Masen Miller, Eli Shetlar and Augustinas Kiudulas. Miller entered the portal on Monday, and the others followed in a steady stream Tuesday, according to the Verbal Commits website.

A move to another school could be the fourth stop in the college career of Gray, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound product of Providence, Rhode Island. Gray played the 2021-22 season at Southern New Hampshire and the 2022-23 season at Niagara, and then transferred again to Indiana State prior to last season. Gray played in 15 games for the Sycamores this past season, totaling 19 points and 19 rebounds.

The Sycamore program has undergone a massive transformation just days after ISU finished a 32-7 season as NIT runners-up under former coach Josh Schertz. Play ended with a 79-77 loss to Seton Hall in last Thursday's NIT Final in Hinkle Fieldhouse. But instead of a resumption of that momentum with what would've been sky-high hopes for the following 2024-25 season for the Trees, the fruit began falling off.

On Saturday, Schertz accepted an offer to coach at Saint Louis University. Matthew Graves, who served as Schertz's associate head coach at ISU, was named the Sycamores' interim head coach, also on Saturday.

Quickly, assistant coach Antone Gray left the program, ISU confirmed Tuesday. Gray is likely to join Schertz's Billikens staff. Antone Gray is Aaron Gray's cousin.

Also, a former member of Schertz's ISU staff — Zak Boisvert, who's been at George Washington U. the past two seasons — is expected to also be an SLU assistant, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported Tuesday. And, the past season's ISU special assistant to the head coach, Rob Gardiner, has resigned.

As for the players testing the NCAA transfer portal, those who enter it could end up staying at their original school. Also, players can withdraw from the portal at any time.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.