ISU picks SDSU's Christensen to lead athletic department

The new Indiana State athletic director is coming from a university with an eye-catching track record in football and men’s basketball.

Nathan Christensen, formerly the senior associate athletic director at South Dakota State in Brookings, S.D., has been selected as ISU’s new AD by new university President Mike Godard.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as the next director of athletics at Indiana State University. I am grateful to President Godard and the search committee for entrusting me with this opportunity to lead Sycamore Athletics,” Christensen said in an ISU press release.

Christensen will lead Indiana State’s athletic staff and act as a member of the President’s cabinet, being a partner on campus for athletics and academics.

Christensen will start July 1. Christensen will be officially introduced at a later date during a public event, which will also be live-streamed on gosycamores.com. Details about the program will be announced soon, according to ISU.

Christensen comes to ISU in a supremely challenging time for college athletics, especially for schools at the mid-major level.

The entire world of college athletics is still coming to grips with the new realities of the unlimited transfer portal and NIL.

The so-called “House settlement”, agreed upon in May, could completely change the course of college athletics as a model has been put forth where universities directly compensate athletes.

Moreover, as part of that court settlement, leagues will have to pay into a fund that compensates former athletes, cutting down on NCAA distribution to leagues that were passed on to league schools.

These are massive challenges for any mid-major school. ISU is hoping that Christensen can navigate these choppy waters. Godard, who officially took over as ISU president just 12 days ago, knows how important it is for ISU to get this right.

“I knew when accepting the presidency that naming an athletic director would be a priority. In addition to Nathan’s extensive professional experience in intercollegiate athletics, I was impressed by his values and mission-based approach to support our student-athletes,” Godard said via release.

“His emphasis on community engagement aligns well with Indiana State’s mission. I am confident Nathan will help usher in a new era of Sycamore Athletics, engaging our students, alumni, community, fans, and donors,” Godard added.

ISU is also hoping that success Christensen enjoyed at SDSU as part of its athletics staff can be replicated in Terre Haute.

SDSU’s football team has won the last two NCAA Football Championship Subdivision national championships, and last season its men’s basketball team made the NCAA tournament, finishing with a 22-13 record.

Christensen would be familiar with ISU from two of his career stops. SDSU is in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the same conference ISU in, though the Jackrabbits and Sycamores have been at the opposite ends of the league for much of their co-existence.

Christensen was also at Northern Iowa as associate athletics director for internal affairs from 2018 to 2021, and prior to that, as director of the Panther Scholarship Club from 2016 to 2018.

At UNI, he raised more than $10.2 million for athletics scholarships. UNI is a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, ISU’s league.

From 2008 to 2016, Christensen worked at his alma mater, Minnesota State, in two different support roles.

Raising money will be paramount for Christensen given how the current climate of college athletics works. He will have to master a path forward where NIL and possible university compensation is addressed along with the traditional costs of doing business such as facility improvements and keeping coaching salaries competitive.

He will be charged with continuing to build the Crossroad of Champions collective, ISU’s NIL collective

“I look forward to working in alignment with university leadership, campus partners, and my colleagues as we strive for excellence across the board to create an incredible experience for our student-athletes,” Christensen said in the university release.

ISU has not publicized who the athletic director candidates were. Christensen expressed thanks to Angie Lansing, who has been ISU’s interim athletic director since January.

“Angie is a tried-and-true Sycamore and I appreciate her willingness to step in and act as interim director of athletics for a second time,” Godard said. “Her commitment to our student-athletes and dedication to Indiana State make her an invaluable asset during this transition.”

Christensen replaces Sherard Clinkscales, who parted ways with the university at the start of the year in what was termed as a mutual agreement. The administrative leadership that was in-place when Clinkscales departed is no longer in-charge, so Christensen will get a fresh start with Godard’s regime now leading the university.

Christensen and his wife, Kalli, are the parents of two children, Eleanor and Kelby. They will be relocating to Terre Haute.